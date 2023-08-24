JLL Hotels & Hospitality Global CEO Gilda Perez-Alvarado Joins Accor as Group Chief Strategy Officer

Accor announces that Gilda Perez-Alvarado, currently Global CEO of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, has been appointed as Group Chief Strategy Officer of Accor. Assuming the role on 01 October 2023, Gilda will be a member of the group’s Management Board, based in Paris, in charge of overseeing global strategy, relations with hotel owners, and strategic partnerships, reporting directly to Accor Chairman & CEO, Sébastien Bazin.

With a strong academic background developed across both Europe and North America, at Cornell University and IE Business School, Gilda started her career at PwC before joining JLL in 2004. Working in the company’s Hotel & Hospitality division, Gilda has accrued nearly two decades of experience providing top-tier strategic advice to the industry’s largest owners and investors including sovereign wealth funds, private equity, global brands, and family offices/UHNWIs.

In her most recent role at JLL, Gilda is responsible for overseeing the global investment sales, debt and equity placement, strategic advisory and asset management services, offering leading expertise throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In addition, Gilda leads the Global Hotel Desk, the group’s cross-border investment sales team which has executed the sale of some of the world’s most iconic hospitality assets worldwide. In recognition of her capabilities spanning both real estate and hospitality, Gilda holds board and membership positions at a number of high-profile organisations, from Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Cornell University Board of Trustees, World Travel & Tourism Council, IREFAC, among others. She has also been the recipient of numerous awards, most recently the 2023 IREFAC Arne Sorensen Leadership Award.

Commenting on this appointment, Accor Chairman & CEO Sébastien Bazin said “I am confident that with her considerable skills and global hospitality expertise, Gilda will help us unlock the power of Accor’s strategy providing guests, owners and investors with an unrivalled hospitality experience.”

Speaking on her appointment to the role Gilda Perez-Alvarado added: “I am extremely pleased to be joining Accor which I have long admired as a global innovator in the hospitality industry. I look forward to applying my global hospitality, real estate and capital markets experience and insight to drive forward the group strategy and deliver against the management’s inspiring vision for the company.”

