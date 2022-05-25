Jetex and Volocopter revolutionise urban air mobility model

At EBACE 2022, Jetex and Volocopter sign a milestone strategic partnership agreement to define a safe and sustainable model of urban air mobility (UAM).

Jetex, an award-winning leader in private aviation, and Volocopter, a pioneer in the world’s first-ever eVTOL suite of services, enter in a strategic partnership agreement to deploy and operate permanent, economically sustainable, and integrated UAM taxi take-off and landing infrastructure and services for passenger transportation.

Recent technological advancements and the need for more affordable, rapid and sustainable travel are driving this trend forward. Both companies aim to launch operations from 2024.

Miami, Singapore and Paris are the priority markets where Jetex already established its presence and where sustainable air taxi operations are being mapped for passenger transportation. Jetex and Volocopter are researching most popular routes in these markets to ensure seamless connectivity as well as organic integration with the existing airport infrastructure.

“Today, we define the framework for the future of the urban air mobility. The UAM market is projected to grow from US$2.6 billion in 2020 to US$9.1 billion by 2030. We are proud to work with our partners at Volocopter on making this vision a reality,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

Since 2011, UAM pioneer Volocopter has been making significant strides toward bringing commercial air taxi services to megacities around the world. It has conducted crewed flights over the skies of Paris, the United States, and Singapore, where it unveiled its first full-scale air taxi vertiport in Marina Bay back in 2019.

“Signing this MOU with Jetex is an important first step toward a strategic collaboration to deploy sustainable and integrated UAM operations as well as passenger services,” said Christian Bauer, Chief Commercial Officer of Volocopter.

With Jetex lending its unique private aviation know-how, both companies look forward to unveiling the future of end-to-end air travel experience in key markets around the world, that will be safe, sustainable and convenient.

