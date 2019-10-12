Jetex partners with Dubai Airshow for third successive event

Jetex has been selected as the official fixed-base operator for the Dubai Airshow for the third time in succession.

The decision caps a successful year for the company, with two of its locations also having been rated as five-star by the Global Star Rating System for Services.

The Dubai Airshow itself has evolved to become one of the largest and most important aerospace events in the world.

Taking place biennially, the 2017 show hosted 1,200 exhibitors from 63 countries and was the largest airshow held in Dubai to date.

An incredible 79,380 trade visitors attended alongside 1,603 international and regional media outlets to see the 159 aircraft that were on display.

The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing aerospace regions in the world with Dubai is its hub.

As a result, the Dubai Airshow is this year expected to attract 1,300 exhibitors and 87,000 attendees over five days.

“The Dubai Airshow has grown every year in its 30-year history.

“The 2019 edition is predicted to be the biggest yet, with up to 165 aircraft on display,” said Michele van Akelijen, managing director of Dubai Airshow organisers Tarsus.

“We are thrilled to have Jetex on board as the official fixed-base operator again as we prepare for the Dubai Airshow to open on November 17th.”

On top of being present at the world’s most prominent aviation conferences, Jetex has also been recognised for its seamless offerings to the luxury aviation industry.

As such, the company it has been nominated by the World Travel Awards for the title of World’s Leading FCO Brand at the upcoming Grand Final.

Winners will be revealed in Oman on November 28th.

“This year has been an incredibly successful year for Jetex, and we look forward to seeing what 2020 holds not only for us but for the whole of the luxury aviation industry.

“It is an honour to be the official fixed-base service provider for the Dubai Airshow as it represents the trust and respect that we have gained within the region.

“We are also delighted to have been nominated for an award at an event as prestigious as the World Travel Awards,” concluded Jetex chief executive, Adel Mardini.