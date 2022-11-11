JETEX & ROYALJET ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE JET SHUTTLE TO QATAR

Founded in 2003, RoyalJet is one of the most respected and acclaimed names in private aviation with the world’s largest fleet of Boeing Business Jet (11 aircraft).

This partnership combines the expertise of both companies to offer elevated and seamless customer experiences both on the ground and in the air.



Passengers can look forward to a truly luxurious experience onboard a Boeing Business Jet offering a bespoke VIP configuration equipped with the latest technology. Its spacious 30-seat cabin offers every comfort for the short flight between the two cities.

RoyalJet won Middle East’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2022 at this years Middle East Ceremony of the World Travel Awards

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet, said: “The partnership with Jetex enables RoyalJet to fulfill tourism demand during this exciting period in the GCC’s history. Customers will experience the very best in-flight experience on board the world-class RoyalJet fleet, coupled with Jetex’s superb private terminal and on-the-ground facilities.”

At the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai, passengers are invited to enjoy priority access, personalized service and luxurious hospitality in comfortable and tranquil lounges, discover spaces devoted to well-being as well, curated art collections and even a pop-up football field. Jetex team will take care of all pre-flight formalities and passengers will be ready to depart within minutes from their arrival at the airport.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “This new, unprecedented and significant partnership with RoyalJet is the reflection of our high ambitions: embracing industry synergies to offer new services that keep customers at the center. By combining our best-in-class private terminal with the private charter expertise of RoyalJet, it will take us forward. The new opportunities offered to our customers are exactly what our teams are working for at Jetex: a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Offering the luxurious experience of private jet travel, the return itinerary is priced AED 29,000 per seat.