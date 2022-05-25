Universal aviation continues mediterranean expansion with new paros, Greece ground support location

Universal Aviation, the worldwide ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc., has expanded its presence in Greece with the opening of Universal Aviation Greece – Paros (PAS/LGPA).

Universal Aviation Greece – Paros officially began operations on May 16, 2022, with local dedicated Universal Aviation staff directly supporting operators coming to the island.

“Based on booking and trip inquiries, we forecast business aviation traffic to Greece to exceed even 2021’s record-setting volumes,” said Adolfo Aragon, Sr. Vice President, Universal Aviation. “We’re aggressively expanding throughout the Mediterranean to meet this pent-up demand and enhance our customers’ ground experience at congested and challenging destinations like Paros.”

Universal Aviation Greece – Paros is the network’s third location in Greece, joining its Mykonos location, which opened in 2021, and its 24/7 Athens headquarters, which has been in operation since 1993 and provides supervisory ground support to all of Greece.

“Traffic to Paros has been growing steadily for years since, but since the pandemic, its surged to new heights, with pent-up travel demand making demand for slots, parking and services even more challenging,” Yiannis Arkoulis, Managing Director, Universal Aviation Greece. “We expanded to Paros based on customer demand and to enhance the experience of our customers traveling to the island.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With its expansion to Paros, Universal Aviation is the only handler on the island with its own people entirely dedicated to business aviation and with a global network backing it up, including a 24/7 ops center capable of coordinating full coverage throughout Greece. Universal Aviation Greece – Paros’ dedicated agents have been trained at high-traffic airports in Athens and Mykonos and are adept at coordinating third-party services such as ground transfers, catering, and hotel accommodations.

“While not an AOE, Paros accepts flights arriving from the EU and Schengen region,” said Dimitra Kiriakopoulou, Director, Ops & Customer Care. “We can assist foreign-based operators with clearing through any of our EU Universal Aviation locations and our dedicated ops center is capable or combining permits for tech stops for customs or fuel, meaning fewer handoffs and fewer opportunities for error.”

For more information on this location, visit Universal Aviation Paros online.