Jet2holidays sees surge in bookings as travel reopens

With a major loosening of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated customers arriving into the UK coming into force today, Jet2holidays has reported continued demand for flights as travel starts to “return to normal”.

From 04:00 this morning, fully vaccinated customers will no longer have to self-isolate or take a day two lateral flow test after arriving in the UK, with passenger locator forms also simplified.

In response to this, Jet2.com has reported strong demand returning for all seasons, with February half-term, the Easter holidays and summer all performing “very well”.

Bookings for the upcoming February half-term period have taken off since travel rules were relaxed, with bookings over the last four weeks up by 30 per cent when compared to the same period in 2020.

This has been driven by strong demand for holidays to the Canary Islands, Mainland Spain and Portugal as well as ski flights to Geneva, Grenoble, Lyon, Chambery, Lyon, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Barcelona (Andorra).

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, there is strong demand for summer as customers make up for missing out on the previous two summers.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have more capacity on sale for summer when compared to summer 2019, and with demand back to, and in some cases above, pre-pandemic levels, it is clear how much customers want to book some summer sun after missing out for so long.

Popular destinations in mainland Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Portugal and Italy are set for a busy summer, and there is also huge demand for Greece, Turkey and Cyprus this summer.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “There is strong demand right across the board, for all seasons, all destinations and all types of package holiday.

“Looking at the February half-term, for example, we have a programme of very busy flights taking off to destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and best ski resorts in Europe, and bookings have been flying in over the past few weeks.”