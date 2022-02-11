Gatwick to reopen south terminal next month

Gatwick Airport has announced it will reopen its south terminal in March - after nearly two years being dormant – to help meet the expected strong demand this summer and beyond as confidence in international travel returns.

The news comes on the day that testing requirements for those arriving into the UK have been eased significantly, with fully-vaccinated passengers and those under the age of 18 no longer needing to take pre-departure and post-arrival tests.

Flights have been operating solely from the north terminal since June 2020 to save on costs, but activity will return to the south terminal from March 27th, as Gatwick enters what it expects to be a busy summer season.

British Airways has already announced it will restart its short-haul services from Gatwick from March 29th, with 35 new European routes added.

Vueling will also be expanding its operations, adding five new short-haul routes and basing three aircraft at Gatwick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizz Air will also significantly increase its operations from the airport with 18 new routes, while easyJet, Gatwick’s biggest airline, has also taken up more slots and plan to fly their busiest flying schedule ever from the airport.

Tickets for over 30 exciting long-haul routes from Gatwick are also on sale, including New York, Tampa, Bangkok, Phuket, Mauritius, Dubai, Doha, Islamabad – and range of cities across Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Cancun, Antigua and Montego Bay.

The increased demand is also positive news for the local job market – with Gatwick’s local communities among some of the country’s worst affected by the impacts of the pandemic.

Gatwick and its partners – airlines, retailers, ground handlers etc – have been recruiting for some time, with more than 2,000 jobs still available for positions such as security officers, IT specialists, engineers, shop and restaurant workers, ground and cargo handlers and cabin crew.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said: “After an incredibly challenging two years for the airport, our partners, local communities and the entire aviation industry, we are delighted to be reopening our South Terminal next month.

“Following some major announcements from our airlines about significantly increased flying schedules, and from Government on removing travel restrictions and airport slot regulations, we can now look forward to once again operating a busy Gatwick this summer and beyond.

Airlines who will be operating from the south terminal include British Airways, Vueling, Wizz, Ryanair, Norwegian, Turkish Airlines, TAP, Eastern Airways, Aurigny, Aer Lingus, Air Baltic, Airmaltia, Air Europa and Enter Air, while easyJet will operate across both south and north terminals.