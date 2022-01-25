Jet2.com reports surge in bookings following testing change

Jet2.com has reported an increase in demand for flights and trips following the news that fully vaccinated customers and under-eighteens will be able to holiday without taking a test or having to self-isolate on their return to the UK.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Since the government announcement yesterday, we have seen a notable increase in demand for holidays and flights across all seasons, particularly February half term, the Easter holidays and summer 2022.

“Before yesterday’s announcement demand was already strong, however bookings have jumped by another 30 per cent when compared with the previous week, demonstrating just how much of a game-changer the removal of all testing is for fully vaccinated holidaymakers.

“With international travel starting to look like it did before the pandemic, customers are jumping at the chance to book their flights and holidays.”

Traditional hotspots such as the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Italy and Portugal are selling strongly, and the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular Greece, Turkey and Cyprus are seeing enormous growth.

Heapy added: “Yesterday’s travel update is a real gamechanger for the millions of people who simply want to get away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

“It means vaccinated customers can once again book and travel on the normal, hassle-free holidays that they know and love.

“We applaud the government for taking meaningful action to end a set of measures which were not only unnecessary but also ineffective in tackling the spread of the Omicron variant.

“This should now represent a permanent end to such restrictions, and we know customers will celebrate that news.”