Hilton adds over 400 hotels to portfolio in 2021

Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements in 2021, despite challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already one of the largest hotel companies, Hilton opened 414 properties, adding more than 67,100 rooms to its system.

“After a year of recovery and growth, it has been incredible to witness the resiliency of the travel industry and our team’s ability to embrace change while serving more guests in more hotels around the world,” said Chris Nassetta, chief executive of Hilton.

“We believe the desire to travel, experience new cultures and connect with others is core to the human experience.

“I can speak for all of us at Hilton when I say we’re looking forward to welcoming our guests and helping them make new memories in 2022.”

Global development efforts have continued to show strong performance through the pandemic.

Hilton ended 2021 with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents, with robust net unit growth of 5.6 per cent.

The company’s development pipeline includes nearly 2,670 hotels representing approximately 408,000 rooms, nearly half of which are under construction.