Passenger limits on UK cruises to remain

Limits on the number of passengers permitted onboard cruise ships operating in UK waters will remain in place until at least the middle of next month.

Domestic cruises can currently operate with up to 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is lower.

This capacity limit applies to passengers only.

The measures will remain in place until July 19th, after Boris Johnson confirmed the final step in the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures would be delayed.

It had been hoped England could reach the final step in the process on June 21st.

The department of transport confirmed other measures, such as limits on group sizes and social distancing, would also have to remain for a further month.