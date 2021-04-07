Slump in ATOL licence renewals in March

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that, of the 742 ATOL licences that expired in March, 554 have been renewed.

A further 89 still in the process.

This means that, in total, there are now 1,662 ATOL holders overall.

Michael Budge, head of ATOL Licensing at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said “We would like to thank those travel companies that submitted their application and supporting information for renewal in good time as well as engaging constructively with us regarding licensing requirements.

“We have continued to focus on ensuring the appropriate protection of advance customer monies and requiring ATOL holders to maintain adequate liquidity to meet future obligations.

“Where appropriate, certain conditions were required to meet these obligations.”

Travel businesses that were not due to renew their ATOL licence during this renewals period should apply in good time before the September 30th expiry date, Budge added.