Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for UK national day

Expo 2020 Dubai is preparing for a full-site takeover for UK national day to celebrate extraordinary talents across the country, from established musicians to emerging artists.

On February 10th, the site will become an extension of the UK, with new and diverse music, theatre, arts, poetry, comedy, film, food and innovation that speaks to all ages and backgrounds, inviting the world to see things differently.

A marching band will herald the start of UK national day in style, opening the Expo gates, which were constructed by UK architect Asif Khan, before leading the way to the UK pavilion to start the opening ceremony at the Al Wasl Dome.

This will be followed by the flag-raising ceremony at the stage of nations under the Al Wasl Dome.

Music will be central to the takeover of Expo 2020 Dubai, with a UK music festival featuring a diverse line-up encapsulating a multitude of genres, including acoustic, rock, indie, grime, RnB, soul and afro beats.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will challenge traditional perceptions with a selection of modern scores and intriguing collaborations within the Al Wasl Dome, while other highlights include a DJ Jamz Supernova set and an array of world-class Scottish folk musicians from the Association of Exiled Scots.

The pavilion will host a national soundtrack, juxtaposing classic tracks from world renowned British artists with the very best of our new and emerging talent.

UK National Day will also celebrate British sport, with open spaces such as the Al Forsan Park set to be used for sports activities and entertainment.

This will focus on the next stage of UK Sport, with an emphasis on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and the cutting-edge tech of the game changing British cycling, with diverse, influential athletes and sports celebrities set to be in attendance.

Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner general for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “UK National Day will be the highlight of our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, offering visitors from 191 countries the opportunity to see things differently and to celebrate our extraordinary talent from the UK and how we innovate all over the world.

“From science and sport to film, music and food, UK National Day will provide a taste of the very best that the UK has to offer.

“With just a month to go until the celebrations kick off, I’m excited for visitors to enjoy the outstanding performances, acts and events we have in store.”