Israel to accept Covid-19 antigen tests for travel

Israel has further relaxed Covid-19 health requirements for both returning citizens and foreign tourists looking to enter the country.

From today, passengers arriving in the destination can present a negative antigen test from the previous 24 hours.

This is instead of the previous requirement of a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Passengers landing at Ben Gurion airport and Israel’s other border entry points will still be required to undergo a PCR test at the airport and remain in isolation until the results are received (within 24 hours).

This decision has been taken, even though Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Europe, to ease the way for travellers because antigen tests are significantly cheaper than PCR tests.

Sharon Bershadsky, director of the UK & Ireland Tourist Office, commented: “The easing of the process is an encouraging step from the cabinet to help ease the international travel process, which has been stringent for the health and safety of all and continues to be the number one priority.

“By introducing antigen tests, we are hopeful these will ease the way for everyone travelling to Israel or considering making it their next holiday destination.”