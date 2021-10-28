Israel to reopen to vaccinated tourists

The Israel ministry of tourism has announced that the country will be accepting individually vaccinated tourists from November 1st.

Tourism minister, Yoel Razvozov, confirmed entry will be subject to proof of vaccination.

Razvozov congratulated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, and said: “This is not the end of the struggle, but only the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to welcoming back tourism to Israel.”

The country had planned to reopen earlier this year, but had to shelve the proposals as Covid-19 cases increased.

Sharon Bershadsky, director of the UK & Ireland Tourist Office, said: “I’m very excited to be able to share the news, the ministry of tourism along with our colleagues in the industry have been working tirelessly over this difficult period and we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to Israel.”