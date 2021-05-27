Israel to lift all Covid-19 regulations next week

Coinciding with the pilot program to allow the first groups of vaccinated tourists to visit Israel, the Israeli health ministry announced that from Tuesday all remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

This is following the near-elimination of Covid-19 in the country, as a result of its successful vaccination program.

Israel’s current number of daily cases (based on a weekly average) has dropped from 8,600 at the peak of the health crisis to just 27 this week, with 510 active infections.

From June 1st, proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter various venues, and capacity limits at stores, restaurants and other sites will be lifted.

There will also be no further limits on gatherings, whether they are indoors or outdoors.

The requirement to wear masks indoors remains in place for the next two weeks at least, as health experts evaluate whether to abolish that directive as well.

The current rules governing international travel will remain intact.

Tourists will need to adhere to Israeli regulations.