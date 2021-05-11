Virgin Atlantic records uptick in demand for Israel

Virgin Atlantic has seen a surge in bookings for flights to Israel, following the announcement that it was one of just twelve destinations on the government’s ‘green list’ on Friday.

In a bumper weekend, week on week bookings between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv were up by nearly 250 per cent, following the welcome news that customers can travel safely between the two destinations and will not need to quarantine on their return home.

From June, the airline will increase its services to daily, with double daily flights to commence from July.

With a four-hour flight time, two-hour time difference and warm climate many Brits are looking towards Israel as a mid-haul alternative to European breaks.

Renowned for its cultural sites and with UNESCO recognised architecture, Tel Aviv also boasts beautiful beaches, a buzzing artistic and nightlife scene that is proving popular with many holidaymakers.

June and July are the most popular months, reaffirming the pent-up demand to travel, with many customers keen for a sunny break as soon as possible.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We know there’s pent up demand to travel and our surge in bookings to Tel Aviv reflects this.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in interest throughout our network, particularly to Israel, as consumer confidence returns, allowing our customers to finally plan a much-needed sunny break or reconnect with family, friends and business colleagues.”