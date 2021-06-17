Razvozov appointed Israel minister of tourism

Yoel Razvozov has been appointed to the role of minister of tourism in Israel.

The move comes as Naftali Bennett replaces Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister after more than a decade in power.

In a handover ceremony at the ministry of tourism offices, Razvozov said he intends to work vigorously to bring the tourism industry back to full operations.

“My first task as minister of tourism is to build a correct and effective outline for the easing of conditions for tourists to enter Israel - of course, without endangering the citizens of Israel and in cooperation with the professional bodies in the ministry of health,” he said.

He continued: “I will continue to work vigorously to rehabilitate the tourism industry.

“The assistance for the hotel and tourism industries will continue until the end of the year.”

The outgoing minister of tourism, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, wished Razvozov success.

He said: “I entered the ministry of tourism in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic.

“This is not a period that characterises tourism ministers, and I felt a very high sense of mission and pushed a lot of things for the industry.

“Mostly, I want to tell the employees of the ministry that we worked under difficult conditions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You entered my heart; I hope you will only succeed.”

