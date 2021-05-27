Motto by Hilton to make European debut with Dutch property

Hilton has announced the signing of a franchise agreement for a new Motto by Hilton hotel in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

The 109-room property represents the brand’s debut in the Netherlands and will be the first Motto by Hilton hotel to open in Europe.

Operated by the Borealis Hotel Group, the hotel will be developed by White House Development, a Dutch property developer.

Motto Rotterdam Blaak is under construction and expected to welcome its first guests in 2022.

“It’s an opportune time to be introducing Motto by Hilton to the Netherlands and we’re pleased to be working with our experienced partners at Borealis Hotel Group once again,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton.

“Motto by Hilton will appeal to a wide range of guests, and is especially suited to groups travelling for leisure, thanks to its incredible city centre locations, flexible social spaces and the option to create interconnecting rooms.

“We’re looking forward to continually serving travellers by adding new European cities to the portfolio.”

Motto by Hilton is Hilton’s latest brand to launch in Europe and joins 13 hotels under Hilton’s five brands already present in the Netherlands.

Guests can expect flexible, connecting rooms, vibrant urban design and versatile social spaces.

Every Motto by Hilton includes built in technology that allows guests to book, pick their room, check-in, unlock the door and check-out using their mobile device.

Rotterdam is the first European city selected for the brand, thanks to its eclectic style, vibrant restaurant and bar scene and striking architecture.

“Following the early success of Motto in the Americas we are thrilled to continue this momentum into Europe with our first property in Rotterdam,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton.

“This incredible city combines the buzz of international commerce with a youthful, urban energy, reflected in its vibrant lifestyle and cultural scene.

“It’s a natural fit for Motto, which connects travellers with local cultures in the most desirable urban locations with all the best elements of a lifestyle hotel.”