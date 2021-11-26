UNWTO general assembly headed for Madrid

More than 500 delegates from around the world are set to arrive in Madrid for the general assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

On hand will be ministers of tourism from UNWTO member states, international organisations and leaders from the private sector and civil society.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will discuss the future of the sector after the pandemic, bearing in mind the commitment to a more inclusive and sustainable tourism.

In line with the core priorities, the general assembly will focus on building for the future through innovation, education and tourism for rural development.

UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, will present his report to the members, outlining how the organisation has led the global tourism response to the unprecedented crisis caused by Covid-19.

The report will also set out plans for a more inclusive and resilient future, including the revision of the UNWTO 2030 Agenda for Africa and the first International Code for the Protection of Tourists, also designed to restore confidence in travel.