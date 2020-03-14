Intrepid Group to cease tours until end of April

Intrepid Group is suspending Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventures tours globally from today until April 30th.

Customers booked to travel during this time will receive a credit valued at 110 per cent, which will be valid for two years.

Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventure tours that are currently operating will continue until April 3rd.

Any customers that opt to leave their tour early will receive a credit for the remainder of their itinerary.

The only exception is to Intrepid’s Australia tours, which at this stage, will go ahead as planned.

James Thornton, chief executive of Intrepid, said the decision to suspend global operations comes as a result of the increasing number of national and international travel restrictions that have been announced by governments in the past 48 hours.

“The rapid spread of coronavirus and subsequent travel shutdowns has created a situation which is unlike anything that Intrepid has seen in our 31 years in business.

“We have now made the difficult decision to pause our global operations until the end of April,” added Thornton.

“The health and wellbeing of our customers, our people, and the local communities that we visit is our priority.

“As a responsible travel company, we look forward to resuming trips when we can once again operate trips that benefit both our travellers and the people they visit along the way.”