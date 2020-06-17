Intrepid to launch new Retreats product next month

Intrepid Travel has introduced a new collection of tours called Intrepid Retreats.

This innovative new range is a first for Intrepid, in which small groups immerse themselves in one location, staying in handpicked accommodation ranging from small boutique properties to glamping, with nearby experiences ranging from hikes to wineries to fishing, cooking, cycling, stargazing and more.

The new product range has been curated in direct response to local restrictions beginning to lift following the Covid-19 outbreak, with domestic and regional travel starting to re-open in some areas of the world.

“We are excited to launch Intrepid Retreats, our latest product range created by locals for locals that brings travellers safely back together, offering trips closer to home that support local communities and businesses rebounding from the pandemic,” said Zina Bencheikh, managing director of Intrepid in EMEA.

The new Retreats will be available from July 29th onwards, when lockdown restrictions ease, pending Foreign & Commonwealth Office guidance.

With 12 Retreats based across the UK and Europe, a further two in the Middle East and one in North Africa, trips are leader-led and range from three to five days, with group departures and tailor-made trips both available.

UK destinations include Scotland, Cornwall, and Suffolk, plus active walking and cycling trips in the Lake District and the Peak District; while Retreats abroad include remote locations in Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Morocco and Jordan.

Intrepid Retreats will be operated under new Safe Travel protocols developed and endorsed by the World Travel & Tourism Council, with a new flexible bookings policy applicable so travellers can book confidently and change, move or cancel their travels with no fuss.

Image: VisitBritain