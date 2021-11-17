Intrepid Travel expands US portfolio for 2022

Intrepid Travel has announced a collection of 38 new trips in the United States that will begin departing in 2022.

The company calls the departures its “most robust offering” in the country since its launch over 30 years ago.

Each trip was designed to provide opportunities to forge meaningful connections between travellers and the people who make this diverse country so rich in culture.

“We’ve thought for a long time about the unique role Intrepid can play in the United States,” said James Thornton, chief executive of Intrepid Travel.

“We felt compelled to not only offer sustainable and unique travel experiences for both domestic and international travellers, but to also ensure we use the power of tourism as a force for good.”

He added: “We created these itineraries to showcase the United States through a more authentic and diverse lens.

“While they will offer travellers the chance to see the country’s most iconic sites and cities, they also celebrate the lesser-known places, communities and highlights that make up the rich fabric of America.”

The new trips will incorporate the must-see attractions while giving travellers more curated, in-depth offerings.

From enjoying local delicacies and going on human-powered active adventures, to spending time with First Nations tribes, each trip will provide a unique take on the destination.

The launch of these new trips brings Intrepid’s total portfolio in the United States to 57 tours, together covering 28 states and Washington D.C. and including a mix of walking, cycling, multi-active, culinary and general sightseeing adventures.

Image: Intrepid Travel