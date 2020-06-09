New senior role for Reeve at Intrepid Group

Intrepid Group has appointed Joanna Reeve to the role of head of industry and tailor-made sales for EMEA.

Based between Suffolk and the tour operator’s European headquarters of London, Reeve has worked at Intrepid for nearly eight years as tailor-made manager for EMEA and most recently as interim head of industry for the region.

In the new role, she will lead industry and tailormade sales from the region and will be integral to driving new domestic and international sales strategies that support the company’s growth, as it moves from a period of hibernation following the Covid-19 outbreak.

She replaces Andrew Turner who left earlier this year.

Managing director, Zina Bencheikh, said: “I’m delighted that Joanna will be leading the Industry and tailormade sales team in Europe.

“She brings valuable experience, knowledge and insight to the role, and a new approach to leadership and development.

“She is a great asset to the team, and has been integral in working with our industry partners navigating though the Covid-19 crisis.

“I am confident Jo will play a key part in supporting the company’s Growing with Purpose plan.”

The largest certified B Corp in the travel industry, Intrepid is a vertically integrated business that includes 25 destination management companies, three tour operator brands and a not-for-profit, the Intrepid Foundation.

Of her new role, Reeve said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Intrepid’s dynamic industry business development team, particularly at a time when we are reimagining ourselves as a company following Covid-19.

“Never has it been a more important time to drive new and targeted sales strategies that will ensure we work cohesively with our agent partners, who we recognise as playing an invaluable role in the growth of our business.”