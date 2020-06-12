Intrepid Travel rejigs booking policy as travel returns

Intrepid Travel has introduced a new flexible booking policy as well as enhanced safety procedures in response to the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The bookings policy allows changes to travel plans 21 days before a scheduled departure, allowing for new travel dates or an entirely different trip, with no change fees.

“We want to ensure your clients can book confidently and change, move or cancel their travels with no fuss,” said Intrepid Travel chief commercial officer Brett Mitchell.

Deposits are the only cost travellers will pay until 21 days before departure, and if plans change, that deposit will be transferred toward another trip.

Travellers can also reserve a trip without payment for up to five days.

All Intrepid trips will now be operated under new Safe Travel protocols developed and endorsed by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

The new policy is a result of Intrepid’s learnings from this crisis and to meet the requirements to operate safely in this environment.

“Safety is our biggest priority and we have been working tirelessly with health bodies to ensure we have the world’s best safety and hygiene practices on all our trips,” Mitchell said.

Additional measures, in line with government health advice and with global health authorities will include enhanced sanitation, contactless technology solutions, physical distancing across accommodation, transport and restaurants as well as pre-trip and on-trip health screenings.

Intrepid will not require a negative Covid-19 test before joining a trip unless it is a requirement of entry for the country.