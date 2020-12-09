International Hospitality Investment Forum delayed until September

The upcoming International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) has been delayed until next autumn.

The event, scheduled to take place in May, has now been moved back to September 6th-8th.

Organisers hope the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines across Europe will make in-person events increasingly viable moving into the summer next year.

A statement explained: “It has been an extraordinary year for the world and by extension the hospitality industry.

“The global hospitality industry’s path back to normality will take time, but in the hands of the International Hospitality Investment Forum community, comprised of the most senior and knowledgeable leaders in the industry, it is only a matter of time before the path leads back to profitability.

“From our launch in 1998, our mission has been to listen to the market and build a platform for collaboration.

“We take the time to connect with our advisory board, sponsors, delegates, and partners to understand needs and address them with match-made access to contacts, capital and, of course, community.”

The revised event will take place at the InterContinental Berlin, Germany.

