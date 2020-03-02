International Hospitality Investment Forum postponed to May

Questex has confirmed it will postpone the International Hospitality Investment Forum due to take place next week in Berlin.

The decision comes as the world continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.

Around 50 cases have been reported in Germany to date, with federal authorities keen to avoid more.

IHIF was due to take place at the InterContinental Hotel Berlin from March 2nd-4th.

Questex said the health and safety of attendees is of the utmost importance, forcing the postponement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was a very difficult decision as many in the community were asking us to proceed with the show.

“Ultimately there is no greater importance than the health and safety of our community members and that will always be the guiding principle that drives our business,” said Paul Miller, chief executive of Questex.

The event has been moved to May 4th-6th, and will still be held at the InterContinental Hotel, Berlin.

“We are sorry to disappoint our delegates but their safety and wellbeing, as well as that of our presenters and staff has to come first,” commented Alexi Khajavi, managing director, Questex EMEA

“We have the support and commitments of our industry partners and IHIF will be back as always better and bigger.”