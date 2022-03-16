International Hospitality Investment Forum set for Berlin return

Industry-leading experts at the returning International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) are set to tackle the burning issues currently impacting on hotel investors.

Growing inflationary concerns, conflict in Ukraine and environmental and social governance will all be on the agenda when the event takes place in person in Berlin on May 3-5.

According to the latest Hospitality Investor Sentiment Assessment, inflationary pressures have replaced labour as one of the biggest challenges the hotel sector expects to face in the next 12 months.

The area rose to second place in the report, recently published by Hospitality Insights and ABP Invest, sitting behind ‘economic slowdown’ as the number one challenge facing the industry.

IHIF will ensure hotel investors are equipped with the insight and knowledge required to navigate the current and future hotel investment landscape through a host of dynamic discussions.

Alexi Khajavi, group president, Questex Travel and Hospitality, said: “There has been a seismic shift in the hospitality investment landscape over the last few years.

“Everything has changed, including the way stakeholders do business and customer and staff expectations.

“There has therefore never been a more important time for investors to come together with the wider industry to gain information and discuss how we all move towards future success.”