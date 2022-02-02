IHIF to return to Berlin in May

Registration is now open for the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), as the industry-leading event returns to Berlin.

The show will take place on May 3-5.

With a core focus on people, planet and profit, the event returns to bring together forward-thinking investors, owners and developers from over 80 countries.

IHIF is where the most powerful leaders come together to discuss the hospitality industry’s current state, with a powerfully curated programme of keynote speakers, expert panels, roundtables and interactive sessions that will guide delegates through the constantly evolving investment landscape.

Created for the market by the market, based on delegate feedback and Advisory Board recommendations, the IHIF programme promises challenging and thought-provoking sessions with specific areas of focus for each day.

The Evolving Landscape and Conscious Leadership – May 4

Focused on the resetting of hospitality, the day will drill down on how to operate more consciously, innovate more efficiently, and grow effectively – with a purpose.

In addition to the expected sessions on global economics and performance outlook, a trend-based session will focus on remodelling the current landscape, and an investor panel will discuss investment with a purpose.

Hospitality leaders will go head-to-head in the Talk of the Titans, and a chief executive panel discusses the leadership of the future, addressing the talent shortage and how we can make hospitality a more attractive option for recruitment.

Innovation & Technology for Hospitality – May 5

The dynamic programme focuses on the gear shift in hospitality innovation, with forums discussing adjacent spaces, hybrid concepts, lifestyle changes and more.

A panel will discuss partnership and profits, including the rise of third-party operators, stakeholder relations and how aligning for profitability can bring value to brands.

Day two also celebrates the Lifetime Achievement award and Young Leader award, before closing with a keynote speaker.

Alexi Khajavi, group president, Questex Travel and Hospitality, who host the event, said: “After such a turbulent time for the industry, we are excited to be able to bring IHIF back to Berlin for 2022.

“Our theme this year – people, planet and profit – encapsulates everything our industry is faced with, and we are looking forward to sharing our powerful programme of events, talks, discussions and networking opportunities to provide a platform for professional hoteliers to communicate and learn.”