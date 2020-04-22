IHIF 2020 cancelled in wake of Covid-19 outbreak

Questex has announced the cancellation of IHIF 2020 due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers had initially hoped to stage the Berlin-based event in May, but this is now seen as untenable given the global health crisis.

“After many weeks of monitoring the evolving situation, including guidance from health authorities and the German government (including the announcement by chancellor Merkel that the prohibition on large-scale gatherings such as festivals, conferences, and concerts will continue through the end of August), we are forced to cancel the event this year,” explained a statement.

“First and foremost, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the companies and individuals in our industry who are suffering during this unprecedented period.

“The hotel and tourism sectors have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19.

“This is a challenging period for all of us, but we are filled with hope and optimism for the future.”

The International Hospitality Investment Forum will now take place next year in Berlin, from March 8th-10th at the InterContinental and Pullman Hotels.