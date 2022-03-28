Adjacent Spaces to return to Berlin in May

The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) has announced that Adjacent Spaces, an event that explores investing beyond the hotel room, will be returning for a second year in Berlin.

A think-tank for hospitality innovators and game-changers, Adjacent Spaces, will take place at the Pullman Hotel Berlin Schweizerhof on May 4th.

It will discuss adjacent concepts, including co-living, co-working, student accommodation, serviced apartments and senior living, and explore the opportunities they present for investors and the wider industry.

As the hospitality sector continues to evolve and expand, this highly-focused event will gather alternative hospitality asset brands, investors, brokers, law firms, consultants, designers and architects to meet, talk, exchange ideas, share knowledge and shape the future of the industry.

This year’s carefully curated programme will kick off with a session titled Power Players; Igniting the Next Stage, which will highlight the business models currently shaking up the market and look at how leaders are approaching business post-pandemic and their approach to overcoming hospitality’s biggest challenges.

The Adjacent Spaces programme will also tackle hybrid hospitality investment, explore trends and opportunities in senior living and wellness hospitality and look at the future of serviced apartments, student accommodation and co-living models.

Alexi Khajavi, group president, Questex Travel and Hospitality, host of IHIF and Adjacent Spaces, said: “We are excited to bring back Adjacent Spaces for the second year due to popular demand.

“The growth opportunities for adjacent concepts have recently been, and continue to be strong, which is why the event is particularly timely for this sector.

“As the global voice of authority in hospitality investment, it’s vital that we lead the way in exploring shifting trends and changing investment habits outside the hotel room.”

Adjacent Spaces is open to all registered delegates of IHIF, which takes place in Berlin on May 3-5.

The full programme can be viewed here.