Cunard confirms latest delay in resumption of sailing

Cunard has extended its pause in operations, blaming the decision on travel constraints in place across the world to control Covid-19.

Voyages departing on-board Queen Mary 2 up to and including May 28th next year, as well as on-board Queen Elizabeth up to and including June 4th, have been scrapped.

Departures on Queen Victoria remain unaffected and are scheduled to resume May 17th, 2021.

The move means Cunard will have been out of the water for well over a year by the time its ships return to operation, following the suspension of sailings in March.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “Our extension to the pause in operations is the result of the ongoing restrictions on cruising in the UK and around the world and recognises the significant lead times to return to service, once those restrictions are lifted.

“We are extremely sorry to be extending our pause in operations and for any disappointment this will cause.

“We know how much careful consideration goes into planning a holiday and apologise that our guests now have to wait a little bit longer to travel once again with Cunard.”

He added: “We would like to thank our travel agent partners for their ongoing support in the midst of continued challenging circumstances.

“Their support and commitment to looking after guests has been unwavering throughout and when there have been opportunities to promote new sailings agents have seized them and the response has been terrific.”