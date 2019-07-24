LATAM reveals new premium business class in São Paulo

LATAM Airlines Group has unveiled its new premium business class on-board the first Boeing 777.

The upgrade is part of a $500 million investment to improve the airline’s passenger experience and includes $400 million in cabin renovations.

The launch event took place at the Manutenção em Linha maintenance facility at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport.

LATAM executives presented the new premium business class service, which includes a new culinary concept and cabin crew service providing more comfort and privacy to its customers.

The new service is now available on all international flights from LATAM.

“By listening to our customers, we understand that our passengers want more options, flexibility and a personalised service when travelling, according to their needs.

“We are investing over half a billion dollars in cabin renovations and digital tools as well as improving our service, offering each of our customers a tailor-made travel experience,” said Paulo Miranda, vice president of customers, LATAM Airlines Group.

“Our new premium business service offers more comfort and privacy so that our passengers can rest and arrive refreshed at their destination.

“We have transformed our business class, starting with a new culinary concept as well as improved cabin crew service,” added Miranda.

Premium business includes a new gastronomic offering designed by renowned Chilean and Brazilian chefs Pamela Fidalgo and Aninha.

True to LATAM tradition, the menu will showcase South American ingredients and will also be accompanied by South America’s finest wines, hand-selected by Héctor Vergara, the continent’s only master sommelier.

In addition, LATAM has implemented a new cabin crew service enabling a smooth service with fewer interruptions for passengers.

It has also introduced new premium pillows, bedding and mattresses with temperature-regulating and pressure-point technology for every flat-bed seat to maximise comfort.

“With the new Premium Business experience, we aim to continue being the first choice for corporate customers, offering not only industry leading cabins and service, but also an unrivalled network of destinations, world-class itineraries and unparalleled punctuality on the continent,” concluded Miranda.