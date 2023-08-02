IMM to Feature The TravMedia Summit in 2024

The travel industry’s leading media event returns to London’s QEII Centre on 19-20 February 2024 and, for the first time in the UK, will feature The TravMedia Summit.

The dates for IMM 2024 were announced today by organisers TravMedia, with the show moving from its usual date in March to 19-20 February next year at the QEII Centre. The show will open with The TravMedia Summit, a morning of panel discussions and keynote sessions for all exhibitors to attend.

Last year’s IMM drew a record-breaking attendance of over 500 PR professionals, journalists, and influencers, who held more than 10,000 pre-scheduled meetings. Journalists checking in to last year’s show represented media titles including The Times, The Telegraph, The Sun, The i, Daily Mail, National Geographic Traveller, Wanderlust, JRNY, CNN Travel, France Magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, Cruise Adviser, loveEXPLORING, TTG, OutThere, Good Housekeeping, and Bella magazine.

Now in its 12th year, IMM is established as the must-attend annual event for travel and tourism brands to make media connections, nurture established relationships, and catch up with industry friends. TravMedia has announced that the first 50 exhibitor bookings will be available at special earlybird prices, with savings of up to £630 on offer (based on a stand with two delegates).

Exhibitors can book today at the show’s site (www.travmedia.com/immuk).

Louise Napier, TravMedia UK’s recently appointed new Managing Director, said: “We’re super excited to be launching what we anticipate will be another sell-out event. In response to delegate feedback, we’re thrilled to be introducing new developments, in particular, the launch in the UK of The TravMedia Summit – a whole morning dedicated to panel discussions and keynote sessions by key editors and PR thought-leaders for all PRs and invited media to attend. This year tackles head-on the vital topic of Sustainability and the Future of Travel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

IMM 2024 will provide exhibitors with an exponential return on investment from two highly productive days of activity. Timed, pre-scheduled 15-minute meetings between exhibitors and journalists remain the cornerstone of the event. Alongside breakfasts and lunches, and socialising at the IMM evening drinks party at the end of day one, the event will introduce further breaks between meetings – providing more focus in the meetings and further informal networking.

Exhibitor highlights in 2023 included major delegations from France, Australia, USA, and Canada. The event enjoyed headline sponsorship from Australia. IMM 2023’s other sponsors were the Israel Tourist Office, FlightCentre, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Pure Michigan & Visit Detroit, Princess Cruises, and VisitEngland.

Brands interested in taking sponsorship at IMM 2024, including new opportunities at The TravMedia Summit, can find more information at www.travmedia.com/immuk/sponsor.html or contact Louise Napier directly at [email protected]

TravMedia UK created and launched the IMM concept in 2013. The event has evolved globally to become the world’s leading show connecting the travel industry with the media. IMM is operated by TravMedia, the global network connecting the travel industry with the media and content creators.