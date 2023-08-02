Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Introduces the Navigator Experience

One Particular Harbour residences offer a new Navigator Experience.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau in the Bahamas has launched a new Navigator Experience, an exclusive butler service catering to guests staying in the exquisite One Particular Harbour residences section of the resort.

Offering personalized attention and care, the Navigator Experience ensures that guests can fully immerse themselves in the ultimate vacation, where every detail is meticulously attended to, allowing them to relax, unwind, and create cherished memories.

One Particular Harbour boasts a range of accommodations, including studio, one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom residences, each featuring chic Caribbean decor and an ergonomic design, expertly crafted to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.

“Our goal for each guest is to provide many ‘Wow!’ moments and ensure that they cherish their time with us,” says Craig Martin, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau.

Upon booking, guests are matched with a personal Navigator who will be their point of contact even before they arrive in The Bahamas. From arranging seamless airport transfers to securing the best dinner reservations, the Navigator’s mission is to deliver an extraordinary and unforgettable stay.

“No detail is too small for their care and attention,” said Martin, who explained that throughout their entire stay, guests will have the privilege of their Navigator’s undivided attention, catering to every need, and going above and beyond to exceed expectations. “Whether it’s suggesting activities and excursions, attending to special requests, or simply providing insider tips on the best spots to explore in Nassau, the Navigator is a valuable ally in creating a bespoke vacation experience tailored to each guest’s preferences,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Particular Harbour provides fully stocked chef’s kitchens, complete with top-of-the-line Bosch appliances, allowing guests to unleash their inner gourmet. Spacious living areas and luxurious bathrooms further enhance the sense of comfort and indulgence, facilitating a complete disconnect from the day-to-day routine.

“At One Particular Harbour, the focus is on relaxation, reconnection, and making new memories that our guests will cherish for a lifetime. We believe that every moment of their vacation should be filled with joy and comfort,” said Martin.