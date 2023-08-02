EVA Air Signs Letter of Intent With TAT to Promote Thai Tourism

EVA Air, Taiwan’s leading independent airline, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to cooperate in the promotion of Thailand’s tourism for the mutual benefit of the two parties, which will see EVA Air’s global route network used to boost visitor numbers from key source markets to Thailand.

“We are delighted to work with TAT on marketing initiatives that showcase the enchanting Thailand landscapes, vibrant cities and warm hospitality that make Thailand a popular destination for travellers from every corner of the world,” said EVA Air’s President Clay Sun. “By leveraging our extensive global network, we can help ensure that Thailand is permanently positioned on the international tourism map,” he added.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Together, TAT and EVA Air will make it even easier for travellers to embark on extraordinary journeys to Thailand, seamlessly connecting the world to the captivating wonders of the kingdom through its short -haul and long-haul flights, and showcasing its vast tapestry of attractions, from the bustling streets of Bangkok to the tranquil beaches of Phuket, and the ancient ruins of Ayutthaya to the serene temples of Chiang Mai.”

The LOI was signed between Mr. Charlie Pan, EVA Airways Corporation Executive Vice President, Passenger Management Division and Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot , TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing - Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Americas, in a signing ceremony held in Bangkok.

Witnessing the signing were Mr. Clay Sun, EVA Airways Corporation President, Mr. Jackie Kang, EVA Airways Corporation General Manager of Thailand branch office, Mr. Yuthasak, TAT Governor and Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing - Asia and the South Pacific.

The LOI calls for the promotion of Thailand as a preferred tourism destination throughout EVA Air’s expansive route network. TAT will assist EVA Air in developing passenger traffic from key strategic markets by supporting tour operators and travel agents across the airline’s network with promotional giveaways and packages, incentives, and marketing.

EVA Air’s short-haul network sees it operating 28 direct flights a week between Bangkok and Taipei, daily flights between Chiang Mai and Taipei, daily flights between Bangkok and Japan (Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, Okinawa, Osaka, Fukuoka, Komatsu, Sendai, and Sapporo) via Taipei, and Bangkok between South Korea (Seoul) via Taipei.

Its long-haul network incorporates 84 flights a week between Bangkok and North America linking Thailand with the gateway cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Houston in the USA, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, via Taipei, and direct flights or via Taipei, between Bangkok and the key European destinations of London, Vienna, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, and Munich.

The LOI also calls for TAT and EVA Air to organise FAM trips to Thailand for influencers, tour operators, travel agents, and other tourism and media personnel to promote Thailand ‘s tourism, and for the two parties to explore the possibility of joint exhibitor participation at TAT tradeshow and roadshow events, as well as to look at developing joint advertising campaigns in key markets.

In the Skytrax 2023 World Airline Awards announced in June 2023 at the Paris Air Show, EVA Air was named in ninth spot among the ‘World’s Top 10 Airlines’, and first for the ‘World’s Best Premium Economy Class’ and ‘World’s Best Premium Economy Class Catering’ and ‘Best Premium Economy Class Airlines in Asia’. EVA Air in 1992 was the first airline to introduce a Premium Economy Class, which led the way for what has become an industry - wide staple.

In May 2023, EVA Air also received Skytrax ‘s 5-Star Airline certification for the eighth consecutive year. And AirlineRatings.com in May 2023 ranked EVA Air eighth among the ‘Top 25 Airlines in the World for 2023’, having in January 2023 ranked the Taiwanese airline ninth among the ‘Top 20 Safest Airlines 2023’.

Information about EVA Air’s services, fares and routes, in addition to booking and buying options, is available at www.evaair.com.