ILTM North America headed to Riviera Maya in September

With more than half of adults in the United States expected to be fully vaccinated in the next six months, the travel industry is reporting a significant increase in demand from optimistic clients.

In addition to domestic travel, international destinations closer in proximity to North America, such as the Mexican Caribbean, are high on wish lists, a location that is also the home ILTM North America.

The show will return on September 20th-23rd.

Simon Mayle, event director, ILTM North America, commented: “We are delighted to return to Riviera Maya in Mexico to welcome agents planning new leisure itineraries for North America’s wealthiest in safety and confidence.

“This incredible destination is home to four of the world’s leading and most trusted brands - Andaz, Banyan Tree, Fairmont and Rosewood - plus a truly outdoor luxurious proposition that will come into its own in 2021.”

In June, the hotels introduced certified hygiene concepts that gave confidence to international travellers.

The destination - where guests can travel by bike and dine on the beach or in privacy by the pool, so embodying a natural social distancing environment - has remained open throughout 2020 and proven popular with Canadian and United States citizens in particular.

Riviera Maya was also the first destination to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) SafeTravels Stamp - created for travellers to recognise destinations around the world that have adopted globally standardised health and hygiene protocols.

Mayle continued: “With a marked correlation between sustainability credibility and the feeling of safety, considering the pent-up travel demand, we believe that many consumers are looking forward to travelling freely, and responsibly, once again.”

Fairmont Mayakoba, which plays host to ILTM North America, has recently begun an extensive renovation of its 45-acre property with the first phase, involving three new beachfront pools including dedicated cabanas as exclusive privacy pods, to be unveiled at the end of March.

Mayle concluded: “We are proud to be working with the Fairmont Mayakoba to deliver an event in September for our international guests to attend in confidence to freely reconnect in safety.

“We are ready to dream of travel inspiration again.”