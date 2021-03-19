airBaltic to expand Ukraine International Airlines partnership

airBaltic has extended its codeshare agreement with Ukraine International Airlines.

As of March 28th, passengers will have more options while travelling from Vilnius to Kyiv and beyond.

Since 2013 both airlines have cooperated on a codeshare agreement between Riga and Kyiv hubs.

As of this month, all flights operated by airBaltic and Ukraine International Airlines to Kyiv will have partner marketing codes that will offer passengers more seamless opportunities while travelling between capitals and beyond.

In the summer season of, airBaltic will continue operating direct flights from Vilnius to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Flights will be performed two times a week on an Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and as of June number of weekly frequencies will be increased to three.

The scheduled flight time to Kyiv is one hour and 15 minutes.

The well-established pricing structure of airBaltic supports all customer segments, starting with the lowest fares known as Green, followed by the Green Classic as well as the Business fare.

Currently, airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to various European business centres and transit hubs.