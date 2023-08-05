IHG Hotels & Resorts Thailand Emphasizes Allyship, Psychological Safety, and Authenticity

Allyship, psychological safety and authenticity are the most valued workplace considerations by IHG Hotels & Resorts employees in Thailand, according to a new survey.

The findings came after IHG, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, invited Steps to survey 1,200 colleagues1 across five hotels: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Crowne Plaza Lumpini Park, Holiday Inn Bangkok, Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok Vignette Collection and Holiday Inn Silom.

The study was conducted as IHG prepares to work with Steps, Thailand’s foremost consultancy working to empower employers to realise the potential of neurodivergent people, on transitioning its properties across Thailand to be disability-inclusion ready.

Almost all of those interviewed shared a belief that all individuals should be offered an equal opportunity to work – responses that highlighted the strong sense of inclusion that runs through IHG’s culture in South East Asia and around the world.

The findings supported those in IHG’s employee survey across the wider South East Asia region in January that showed 90% of its employees felt that their working environment was welcoming of people with disabilities (PWD), and 88% felt they were treated fairly regardless of their backgrounds.

Kate Gerits, Regional General Manager, Thailand, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “IHG is a hospitality leader in Thailand with 34 wonderful hotels and 37 in the pipeline. With more than 2,500 roles to fill, we want to make sure that we attract people from a great variety of backgrounds who have a passion for working in our industry, who we will support by offering career pathways suited to their skillsets, preferences and personalities.”

“We know that having an inclusive culture is an ongoing process where there is always room for improvement, and we are continually investing time and resources to ensure we continue to be one of the best places to work.”

“Our ongoing relationship with Steps inspires and enables us to ensure the long-term success of our approach to diversity, equity and inclusion as we develop a sustainable employment model that makes all of our colleagues feel welcome and part of our team.”

Max Simpson, CEO, Steps, said: “Over the past four months, my team has worked closely with IHG to develop a strong inclusion eco-system for their hotels in Thailand, making recommendations across policies, human resources, inclusion strategy and accessibility.”

“The findings will be used by the Neurodiversity at Work Research Centre (NWRC) which is in the process of conducting evidence-based research of real, actionable value to businesses who wish to hire inclusively.”

“IHG has shown great commitment to extend their strong inclusive practice in a holistic way that welcomes all – including people with disabilities – and I look forward to a continued partnership that will help support a larger movement of building an inclusive Thailand.”

Some initiatives to be implemented across IHG hotels in Thailand include the enhancement of the screening, onboarding, retention and development processes in hotels, working closely with existing PWD employees to improve these systems. IHG will also empower colleagues to become inclusion leaders through training and knowledge sharing as well as developing inclusive workspaces and facilities.

Meanwhile, IHG hotels across Thailand will be selling baked goods from Steps as part of its in-room minibar amenities or within its all-day dining restaurants and cafes. Baked by neurodivergent people, the proceeds will provide them with work experience and employment opportunities. A great example is Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok who are selling delicious Fudge Brownies (THB98) and Vegan Brownies (THB180) in their popular Craft coffee shop and social hub.

The Steps initiative is the latest milestone in IHG’s “Great DE&I Conversation”, aimed at serving local communities, positively impacting lives and creating an inclusive workforce that welcomes people with disabilities and celebrates differences.

Globally, IHG has more than 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries and 345,000 colleagues representing a wide variety of nationalities, cultures, religions, abilities and backgrounds. Caring for its people, communities and planet has been at the heart of IHG’s business for many years and through Journey To Tomorrow – it’s 10-year responsible business plan aligned to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals – it is championing a diverse culture where everyone can thrive.

More information can be found here https://stepscommunity.com/our-partners/ihg-and-steps-partnership/

1 Survey conducted in March 2023 including senior management, management and colleagues across all departments in 5 IHG hotels and a focus group session with existing PWD employees