ibis Revolutionizes Hotel Design with Debut of Global Design Concepts

ibis is leading the global charge in the democratization of design with the debut of fresh, new design concepts. Embracing expressiveness and a sense of home, the brand’s new vision of design comes to life through three overarching concepts that blend comfortably with each hotel’s local aesthetic.

The three new concepts – Agora, Plaza, and Square – were created through a competition that engaged creatives from around the world. Each concept offers a unique take on modern comfort and hospitality, while retaining ibis’ signature style elements such as dotted feature walls, multi-functional spaces, and guestrooms that feel like home.

Standout design features include murals, creative design accents and artwork by local artists that embrace and celebrate the local culture and lifestyle. The open concept lobby embraces the vibe of the surrounding neighborhood – a social hub designed for a mix of possibilities and atmospheres – extending into the street with a transparent facade and outdoor seating areas. The brand’s passion for music ensures there is always a groove, with live musicians, DJs, and cool playlists throughout the day and night, while a lively bar area welcomes guests, locals, and passersby to enjoy an espresso, a cocktail, a bite to eat, and a chance to freely live in the moment.

A trifecta of design concepts

The Agora design concept was created by Innocad, an Austrian design team, and can be experienced at select hotels around the world including ibis Barcelona Plaza Glories. Here, the social hub/lobby is styled as an urban café, open to the city – a place to gather, connect, and share ideas, like an agora of ancient times. With youthful street style, the vibrant interior features a refined design of black and white, with pops of color, signature dotted walls and original art. Boldly patterned floors lead guests through the interior and outdoor space, which features an eclectic mix of seating and trendy lighting. In the Agora guestrooms, crisp white linens and neutral furnishings create a backdrop for monochromatic images of the moon, mars or the ocean printed across the ceilings – creating a feeling of calm, lightness and space. The color pop comes in the brightly hued bathroom, creating contrast and visual separation from the bedroom, along with an energizing, mood-lifting vibe.

The Plaza design concept, by FGMF in Brazil, is exemplified at ibis Sao Paulo Barra Funda. The warm woods of South America mix with raw metals, creating a hip, modern residential feel, with a distinctly industrial edge. In the open-air lobby, a central bar dominates the space, inviting guests to gather around and mingle about the social hub, freed from visual boundaries. Banquettes and seating areas with comfy pillows flow from indoors to out. Neon signs guide guests throughout the space, adding color and energy, while abundant plants and ironwork ceiling panels add visual interest and texture. Guestrooms in the Plaza concept continue the theme of a casual, warm, living style, with edgy wood and metal features, such as a wall of open shelving where guests store clothing and personal items, mixed among a display of bold and authentic art objects.

The Square design concept, created by Soda, in Thailand, comes to life in a sublime way at ibis Béthune. With a calming spirit of zen and loads of natural light, the Square lobby concept feels like an airy loft with a comfortable at-home vibe. The space is designed with a long, linear flow, anchored by a bar along one side, with communal tables for dining or working together. Walls are lined with open shelving to display books and art objects, oversize lighting creates ambiance, and huge comfy sofas are ideal for sinking into and enjoying deep conversations or listening to live music. Movable screens add possibility and flexibility to the multifunctional space. In the aesthetically minimalist guestrooms, a single oversize work of modern art sets the tone, and each piece is chosen for its calming and balancing effects. The bed is the central zone – serving as a place of rest, as well as a spot for relaxing or working. Connectivity is key, with ample sockets and hookups for recharging, giving guests the freedom to balance their work, rest and play as they see fit, in the privacy of their own room, or in the social spaces beyond.