RDU Airport Partners with CLEAR to Bring Frictionless Travel Experience

RDU and CLEAR launched biometrics identity verification technology Wednesday, bringing a frictionless and predictable travel experience to the Research Triangle region. CLEAR’s launch at RDU is expected to create 44 jobs and generate approximately $2.6 million in local economic activity every year.

“RDU is proud to partner with CLEAR to provide travelers another option to expedite the security screening process,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “RDU’s commitment to leveraging technology to provide our guests with a world class experience makes CLEAR an excellent fit.”

Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

“As an identity company obsessed with creating friction-free experiences, CLEAR is excited to launch at our 50th airport and help passengers traveling through RDU safely and easily affirm their identity at the security checkpoint,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “Our launch today is the start of a strong partnership with the airport to deliver an outstanding passenger experience.”

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members.