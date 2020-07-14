Fleetway Travel collapses into administration

Fleetway Travel has ceased trading and gone into administration.

The company also traded under the names of Exclusive Luxury Breaks, Explorer’s Collection, Late Bargains, Luxury Holiday Collection, Phone & Fly, Sail Away, Silversurfers Holidays and Travelsmart.

The company sold a variety of packages to destinations across the world.

Based in London, Fleetway had around 6,500 bookings in place when it collapsed.

Most are likely to be protected by ATOL.

“We are aware of a number of consumers whose bookings have been cancelled by Fleetway Travel as a result of government guidance or flight cancellations,” said a statement from ATOL.

“Consumers that were promised but have not yet received a refund for the cancellation of their ATOL protected booking will be able to submit a claim.”

There are currently thought to be no consumers abroad dur to government restrictions on travel.

Andy Cohen, head of ATOL, said: “We understand this will be concerning news for anyone who has booked to travel with the company or has had their booking cancelled.

“It is a sad day for the industry when a long-established business like Fleetway ceases trading.

“However, the ATOL scheme exists for exactly this kind of situation and we are making arrangements so all ATOL protected customers may make a claim.”