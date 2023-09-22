Hyatt Hotels Corporation Continues Expansion

Hyatt Hotels Corporation continues to strategically grow its luxury and lifestyle brand footprint with a strong development pipeline of more than 30 planned hotels and resorts in the Americas region through 2025, including the expansion of Hyatt brands into new markets. Over the last five years, globally, Hyatt has doubled its number of luxury rooms, tripled the number of resort rooms, and quadrupled the number of lifestyle rooms – and the momentum continues. Hyatt is the fastest growing luxury portfolio, with luxury, lifestyle, and resort hotels now making up over 40% of Hyatt’s portfolio, reinforcing its position as the premier hotel brand for high-end travelers.

Hyatt continues its transformative growth journey through thoughtful acquisitions, expanding its offerings for guests and members. Through the completed acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith, a global travel platform that provides direct booking access to a carefully curated and growing collection of global boutique and luxury properties, World of Hyatt members will have even more rewarding stays and experiences to choose from.

Additionally, following Hyatt’s early 2023 acquisition of Dream Hotel Group – a vibrant portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands including Dream Hotels, The Chatwal, The Time New York and Unscripted Hotels – World of Hyatt members can unlock more stay options and lifestyle experiences across destinations like Nashville, Hollywood, South Beach and New York City. The acquisition also helps Hyatt expand its brand presence in a flourishing new leisure market in Mexico with the forthcoming Dream Valle de Guadalupe (2024) situated over 35 acres in the Baja California region incorporating a large vineyard, 61 guestrooms and villas, a luxury spa and wellness concept and three highly activated dining and nightlife venues, including a private tasting room and pool bar.

“The thoughtful growth of Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brands reflect the current demand for authentic leisure travel experiences,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, vice president and global brand leader for Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brands. “As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, we strive to create more opportunities for high-end travelers to reconnect in immersive retreats, explore the hearts of new destinations, and revisit their tried-and-true favorites.”

Strategic Growth Continues with Newly Announced Luxury & Lifestyle Properties

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyatt continues to thoughtfully expand its luxury and lifestyle brand footprint in key leisure markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members with these newly announced hotel deals:

Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo (2024) will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the Dominican Republic, located in Santo Domingo’s modern business district. With 130 guestrooms and suites and nearly 5,000 sq. ft. of meeting and events space, the lifestyle hotel will place guests at the heart of the action near prominent restaurants, shopping malls, art galleries and electric nightlife.

Cas en Bas Beach Resort (2024) will be the first Destination by Hyatt branded resort and residences on Saint Lucia. Idyllically situated in close proximity to the island’s tourism hub of Rodney Bay yet secluded between two championship golf courses and Cas en Bas Bay with a spectacular sandy beach, amenities will include a pool, spa and wellness center, and an exciting range of dining options, nightlife and events.

Hyatt Centric Querétaro (2025) will be located in downtown Querétaro, a city in central Mexico (northwest of Mexico City), known for its well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture. The hotel will feature 105 modern guestrooms, a rooftop pool, and multiple dining concepts including a coffee shop serving an all-day menu, a rooftop bar with expansive views of the city and two signature restaurants.

Coming Soon: New Stay Experiences in Sought-After Leisure Markets

With a focus on new openings in sought-after destinations across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Caribbean, Hyatt’s recent and upcoming hotels through 2025 invite guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers to experience Hyatt’s signature luxury and lifestyle brands across distinct brand portfolios:

Boundless Collection hotels that will make their debut and deliver best-in-class offerings and compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire, include:

The Thompson Hotels brand will soon be debuting new properties in top leisure locations across the United States and Mexico, including:

Thompson Houston (2023) will feature 172 guestrooms including 34 suites, all boasting floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of downtown Houston and Buffalo Bayou Park, more than 17,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, three swanky restaurants with distinct culinary concepts, a private heli-port, a full-service sanctuary spa and wellness center devoted to full body restoration, a 1-acre rooftop and an expansive pool deck.

Thompson Palm Springs (2024) is poised to become the desert’s most exciting destination tailored for influential locals and sophisticated globetrotters alike. Offering a collection of 168 bungalow-inspired guestrooms and suites with private balconies to capture breathtaking views of the ethereal Palm Springs desert, the highly anticipated destination will also introduce a spirited Levantine Mediterranean dining concept, full-service spa, two rooftop pools, exciting new retail, dynamic event space and more.

Thompson South Beach (2024) will mark the Thompson Hotels brand entry into Florida comprised of 150 guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool, bar and restaurant, and a ground floor restaurant and retail space. The hotel, designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti, will be adjacent to the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center and the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center.

Thompson Monterrey (2025) will be the first urban Thompson Hotels property in Mexico. This 150-room lifestyle hotel will be located within a 31-floor tower amid a mixed-use complex, creating a sought-after hub with sophisticated dining and a rooftop bar.

Caption By Hyatt Chattanooga Downtown (2024) will join Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis to grow the Caption by Hyatt brand presence in the state of Tennessee, delivering an upscale, select-service lifestyle hospitality experience.

Hyatt Centric Escazu San Jose (2024) will be the Hyatt Centric brand’s first hotel in Costa Rica and offer 161 modern guestrooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, full-service bar, and 4,000 sq. ft. of event space.

Andaz Toronto-Yorkville (2025) will be the second Andaz hotel in Canada, joining Andaz Ottawa Byward Market. The luxury hotel will be located within The One, a luxury mixed-use tower that is poised to be the tallest building in Canada. The hotel will offer 138 guestrooms and suites, 6,800 sq. ft. of event space, a spa and several food and beverage experiences.

Andaz Miami Beach (2025) will mark the first Andaz hotel in Florida, as a rebrand from The Confidante, Miami Beach. With three towers overlooking Miami Beach, the hotel will include a redesigned lobby, pool and recreation area, reinvented food and beverage experiences, a full-service spa, upgraded event spaces, as well as modernized guestrooms with an expanded mix of suites.

Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay (2025) will be the first Hyatt hotel in Turks & Caicos and feature 59-keys and 73 residential units with breathtaking views of Grace Bay Beach, three restaurants and bars, a full service indoor and outdoor spa, a yoga studio, state-of-the-art indoor fitness facility and Pickleball courts.

Timeless Collection hotels deliver the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience.

New properties expected to open by the end of 2025 include:

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (2024) is slated to be the first Park Hyatt hotel in Mexico and will be a master-planned golf resort stretching along two miles of pristine beach. Located 20 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas, within the exclusive community of Cabo del Sol and overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the luxury resort will boast 163 ocean-view guestrooms and suites, 19 villas and residences, stunning pools, a world-class golf course, a full-service spa, fitness and wellness center, plus 35,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meetings and events space. Unique culinary experiences include a Mediterranean-inspired signature restaurant, a Mexican restaurant, a Beach Club and poolside cabana service.

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa (2024) will mark the Grand Hyatt brand’s debut in Arizona, when it is rebranded from Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. The hotel will offer a reimagined vibrant, bold and elevated experience for guests. The iconic resort will undergo extensive renovations and enhancements of its guestrooms, pools, food and beverage experiences, its beloved Spa Avania and fitness center, public areas and amenities, including the expansion of the hotel’s indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces.

Park Hyatt Mexico City (2025) will feature 155 guestrooms and will be located on the upscale Campos Eliseos Street overlooking Mexico City’s iconic Chapultepec Park.

Grand Hyatt Cancún Beach Resort (2025) will sit on the eastern part of the Yucatán Peninsula and boast 500 guestrooms complemented by panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres. The resort will also feature 11 dining experiences, six bars, an indoor and outdoor destination spa and fitness center, and over 16,000 sq. ft. of gathering space.

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences (2025) will be located on a premium 7.1-acre site of famed Seven Mile Beach, less than one mile from the center of Grand Cayman’s capital city, George Town. With 351 guestrooms, the hotel will celebrate the diverse ecology of Grand Cayman and offer six food and beverage venues, a 9,000-square-foot destination spa and fitness center, three swimming pools and 25,000 sq. ft. of indoor meeting and event space, which is expected to be the largest function space in the Cayman Islands.

Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt resorts deliver immersive, elevated experiences where everything is seamlessly included.



The Inclusive Collection is expected to welcome new resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, including:

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa (2024) will be the first Secrets Resort & Spa property on St. Lucia, providing guests with access to an unspoiled white-sand beach located just minutes from the capital city of Castries. The property will be comprised of 342 guestrooms and suites, five dining choices, five bars and lounges, and a world-class Secrets Spa by Pevonia®.

Upcoming Inclusive Collection properties opening in Mexico and the Caribbean: adults-only, luxury all-inclusive resorts including Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres and Secrets Playa Esmerelda in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; family-friendly Dreams Estrella Del Mar Mazatlan Golf & Spa Resort, Dreams Grand Island in Cancun, and Dreams Playa Esmerelda in Punta Cana; and the debut of the Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts brand with Hyatt Vivid Grand Island in Cancun.

“The sustained growth of the Inclusive Collection in the Americas is a strong testament to the value and opportunity of the all-inclusive segment,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president, global marketing and communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “We continue to evolve and innovate to meet guest demand as demonstrated by the recent launch of Impression by Secrets, designed to deliver an elevated level of all-inclusive luxury amenities and personalized services.

Now Open: New Luxury & Lifestyle Hotels in the Americas

In 2023, several notable luxury and lifestyle Hyatt hotels and resorts opened in the Americas region, including:

Andaz Mexico City Condesa, January 2023

NUMU Boutique Hotel (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico), February 2023

Dreams Flora Resort & Spa (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic), February 2023

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, February 2023

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal, March 2023

The Pell (Middletown, Rhode Island), April 2023

Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets (Quintana Roo, Mexico), May 2023

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa (Calistoga, California), July 2023

Fordson Hotel (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma), August 2023 – stay tuned for when and how this property will participate in World of Hyatt and join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

Celebrate Rewarding Stays with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys

To help travelers make the most of getaways around the globe, World of Hyatt is offering members a new global promotion. Whether travelers are looking to explore, take care of their wellbeing, or take off on an adventure, World of Hyatt members can now register to earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights completed between October 6, 2023 and November 30, 2023 at more than 1,250 Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit hyatt.com.