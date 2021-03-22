Hurtigruten to sail the Northwest Passage in 2023

Hurtigruten has revealed a new flagship sailing for the 2023 season for guests to follow in the footsteps of famous Norwegian Roald Amundsen.

The journey will take travellers along the Northwest Passage and onboard the explorer’s expedition cruise ship.

The ‘Northwest Passage – In the Wake of the Great Explorers’ is a 26-day itinerary taking expedition fans from the gold rush town Nome in Alaska through the Bering Strait, Chukchi Sea, Beaufort Sea and the Amundsen Gulf before arriving at Halifax.

With a team of experts covering biology and wildlife, the onboard expedition team will also include a professional photographer, an archaeologist and one or more Inuit cultural

interpreters.

Known as one of the most challenging stretches of water to navigate, the MS Roald Amundsen will attempt to navigate the ice floes and islands of the stunning Northwest Passage whilst bringing to life for guests the local history and culture of the surrounding area.

The onboard team will choose locations along the route to arrange escorted landings and small boat cruising for onshore exploration in addition to opportunities to spot wildlife in all its natural habit from whales, seals and, on the rare occasion, polar bears.

Anthony Daniels, general manager UK and EMEA at Hurtigruten, said: “This is one of our most ambitious and adventurous itineraries to date offering our guests the chance to become true explorers as we navigate one of the most challenging stretches of water in the world.

“We believe in delivering truly life-changing and memorable experiences for our guests and navigating the Northwest Passage is certainly a once in a life-time experience.

“Following a year of lockdown, we know from our customers that their appetite for exploration certainly hasn’t dwindled, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for their next adventure with us.”