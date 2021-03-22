St. Maarten to welcome Celebrity Cruises this summer

Celebrity Cruises has announced its long-anticipated return to cruising.

Speaking earlier, chief executive Lisa Lutoff-Perlo confirmed Celebrity Millennium would sail from a new base on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

Trips are expected to begin on June 5th, with sales opening on Thursday.

Celebrity will offer new seven-night itineraries departing through August to some of the best-loved Caribbean island destinations.

The ship will sail with vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative test result within 72 hours of embarkation.

Lutoff-Perlo said: “Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us.

“It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.

“We have been in constant contact with the leadership of St. Maarten these past months to support each other and share learnings and best practices.

“That we are able to offer people the opportunity to safely holiday onboard the revolutionised Celebrity Millennium, is incredible, and that we will sail from the magical island of St. Maarten is very special.”

Celebrity will offer a range of curated tours for all interests and price points at every port of call.

Private Journeys and small group discovery tours will also be available for those guests preferring to explore the destinations with only members of their family or travelling companions.

“Having a major cruise line such as Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises homeport here is a significant economic milestone for St. Maarten.

“It’s an historic agreement, the fruit of continuous dialogue and a testament to the strength of our longstanding relationship,” St. Maarten minister of tourism, Ludmila de Weever, declared.

“Celebrity Cruises homeporting here will help rejuvenate our economy and drive opportunities for our people.”

Celebrity parent Royal Caribbean has also confirmed similar plans from the Bahamas.