Hurtigruten to offer new ex-UK itineraries next May

Hurtigruten has launched a series of adventurous new itineraries to explore the beauty and nature of the British Isles and Iceland from 2022.

Departures are from Liverpool and Portsmouth aboard state-of-the-art hybrid powered ship, the MS Fridtjof Nansen.

With sailings from May 7th next year, the three new sailings will join Dover and Glasgow departures in offering guests the chance to experience expedition sailings closer to home.

Anthony Daniels, general manager UK and EMEA at Hurtigruten, said: “We are delighted to increase our support for the UK cruise industry with the introduction of new expedition cruises departing from Liverpool and Portsmouth.

“MS Fridtjof Nansen now joins MS Maud and MS Spitsbergen, as Hurtigruten ships homeporting in Dover and Glasgow respectively, in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We have seen very encouraging booking trends since the government’s roadmap out of lockdown was released last week, and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board, once safe to do so.”