Escape to Greece to launch to British travellers

Escape to Greece will launch this month, offering bespoke holidays to 27 destinations in the country, with over 400 hand-picked properties.

Aiming to attract discerning independent travellers looking mainly for four-star boutique hotels and eclectic villas, Escape to Greece launches under renowned ski operator, Holiday World.

Holiday World has a stellar 23-year track record in the ski holiday market, is ATOL protected and has a reputation for customer service, online technology and value for money.

Founder, Peter Brennan, said: “Escape to Greece has been born out of our love for Greece, its islands and the hospitable people.

“We have personally chosen our properties from the simple-style Lemon Tree Houses in Folegandros to the latest in stylish luxury such as Cayo Resort & Spa in Crete with its minimalist tones and incredible design influences.

“Many of the properties are exclusive to us and our aim is to fill the gaps between the large operators who don’t offer the smaller islands and other Greek specialists who cannot always offer the depth of accommodation choice in each destination nor instant live availability.”

Greece is primed to be one of the first destinations to open up to UK travellers.

Holidays with flights are ATOL protected and accommodation-only bookings are secure thanks to the firm’s membership of the Travel Trust Association.

“All of our range can be booked online or via our customer service centre with or without flights from BA and Aegean Airlines.

Escape to Greece can also quote separately for low-cost carriers,” said Brennan.

“During these uncertain travel times, we are also offering flexible flight options with most of the hotels providing rates that can offer free cancellation.”