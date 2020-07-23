Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside opens to first guests

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announce the opening of Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside, the largest Holiday Inn Express in Europe.

Located on the northern shore of the IJ-lake, just a short free ferry ride from Amsterdam City Centre, the hotel is a perfect choice for those travelling for tourism or business.

Holiday Inn Express is known for catering to smart, savvy travellers who are on-the-move to their next meeting or connection.

A twenty-five-minute drive from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and a ten-minute drive from Amsterdam Central Station, the Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside has 438 rooms.

Designed to enhance guest experience and equip travellers with everything they need, the hotel features black out curtains, high-quality bedding, a power shower, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

The rooms are also fitted with smart design features such as a flexible workspace, flat screen TV, ergonomically designed chairs and ample USB ports and plug sockets next to the bed.

Imre Heijboer, general manager, Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside, commented: “Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside gives both business travellers and tourists a refreshingly smart stay that delivers more where it matters most, with all the essentials available at their fingertips.

“The hotel’s ideal location provides guests with fast connections to central Amsterdam but allows them to enjoy a residential neighbourhood with stunning views of the city’s skyline.”