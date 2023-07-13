Holiday Inn Debuts Iconic Design in the Middle East with Opening of Holiday Inn Riyadh

Holiday Inn, one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ most iconic brands, is bringing its new design hallmarks to the Middle East for the first time, at the newly opened Holiday Inn Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The opening marks IHG’s expansion of its mainstream brand portfolio across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with the demand created by initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030.

For over 70 years, Holiday Inn has been one of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands and it continues to create memorable experiences for thousands of guests every day. Holiday Inn is an iconic brand that has set industry standards and continues to meet the changing needs of guests by delivering exceptional experiences that can be seen and felt through the new active, open lobby (with a mix of spaces to lounge, dine, and work), elevated food & drink options, and modernised design. The brand’s Open Lobby concept combines all public spaces, including the reception area and the restaurant and bar, into one open, lively, and cohesive space. It allows guests to make themselves at home and enjoy their stay on their own terms, whether they’re there to eat, drink, work or socialise.

Holiday Inn Open Lobby: a first in the Middle East

Newly opened in Saudi Arabia, Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District features the first brand- defining Open Lobby and is a perfect showcase for the modern and engaging public spaces that Holiday Inn has come to be known for globally.

The Open Lobby will offer a vibrant communal space where guests can relax and connect with friends, family or other travellers, designed with the needs of the modern traveller in mind. The public space includes a contemporary media lounge to unwind with friends, a coffee bar for a chat over a quick bite, and an e-lounge for those who need to catch up on the day’s news or work, whilst still being part of the social vibe of the space. Guests will be able to enjoy a ‘bright place to connect’ with stylish and contemporary accommodation in the heart of the Business District, all the while being within 10 minutes to King Khalid International Airport and other major business offices.

Nael Tamim, General Manager of Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District said his team is excited to open the doors of this new and innovative Holiday Inn in the Saudi capital and welcome their first guests to the business district. “Reliably familiar, yet refreshingly different, this brand-new Holiday Inn Riyadh the Business District has everything guests need whether they are travelling for business or leisure. With a contemporary look and feel the hotel has been designed to meet the needs of all travellers, including families. Our Open Lobby gives our guests and visitors a warm and welcoming place to relax, work or socialize, the ideal location to enjoy dinner or drinks with colleagues, friends and family.”

Contemporary designed rooms and suites and fusion cuisine

The hotel is home to the Casa Oliva restaurant which serves authentic Italian food alongside innovative fusion options inspired by regional Saudi cuisine, while L’Espresso Bar offers a wide range of coffee selections, drinks, and gourmet café snacks.

This brand new, purpose-built hotel features 138 contemporary rooms including 18 suites with kitchenettes, two swimming pools, a well-equipped gym, 24/7 concierge service, and versatile meeting spaces.

Guests will feel right at home in Holiday Inn Riyadh the Business District ’s spacious, modern light-filled rooms, each featuring comfortable bedding, large TVs and free unlimited high speed WIFI. Families are well catered for with family rooms and interconnecting suites and the Holiday Inn signature promise that Kids Stay & Eat Free.*

This opening is the first in an exciting period of growth for the Holiday Inn brand in the Middle East with other hotels in the pipeline including the opening of Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche and Holiday Inn Riyadh, Al Malaz in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay in the United Arab Emirates by the end of 2023.

The Business District property joins IHG Hotels & Resorts global portfolio that includes nearly 5,180 open or in pipeline Holiday Inn brand family hotels.

For further information or to book, visit Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District or use the new IHG One Rewards mobile app