Air Transat to relaunch UK services on Friday

Air Transat will resume flights from the UK to Canada tomorrow.

The leisure carrier will recommence non-stop flights from three UK airports to Toronto, with services from London Gatwick launching tomorrow, and then operating three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

On Sunday, the airline will resume flights from both Manchester and Glasgow to Toronto – the first transatlantic service to resume from both airports.

The Manchester service will then operate twice weekly (Thursday and Sunday) and weekly from Glasgow (Tuesday).

Flights will be operated by Air Transat’s brand-new fleet of Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, with a choice of club class and economy.

Adrian Keating, commercial director, UK & Ireland, for Air Transat said: “Offering flights from airports across the UK has always been an integral part of Air Transat’s strategy which is why we have immediately re-committed ourselves to Gatwick, Manchester and Glasgow.

“Air Transat is looking forward to flying Canadians on its transatlantic flights from this weekend, and to welcoming British travellers on board in the near future when restrictions are eased.”

Air Transat is currently finalising the details of a new trade engagement programme which will be rolled out to its UK trade partners in the coming weeks.

Keating adds: “The UK travel trade has always been a vital partner for Air Transat.

“As we return to the skies, that is true more than ever.

“We will be unveiling a range of new incentives to strengthen that partnership in the months ahead.”