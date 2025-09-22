Holiday Inn Strengthens Japan Presence with new Resort and Urban Stay Experiences

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, welcomes ANA Holiday Inn Resort Karuizawa to its rapidly-growing portfolio of hotels in Japan, marking the first major internationally branded hotel in the local prefecture. The all-new resort adds to an exciting portfolio of Holiday Inn stay experiences in Japan, including the recent opening of ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay (April 2025) and the upcoming opening of Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park on 1 October 2025 – the second Holiday Inn & Suites property in Japan.

Located at an elevation of 1,300 metres in the pristine nature of Kita-Karuizawa at the foot of Mount Asama, ANA Holiday Inn Resort Karuizawa is an all-season resort where guests can experience the heart of its surrounds year-round. The resort has been designed to blend adventure with tranquility, featuring an 18-hole golf course surrounded by lush greenery, natural hot springs, an indoor pool, kids’ room, fitness gym – as well as being directly connected to the new Nature Hills Karuizawa Country Club.

The resort offers 102 guestrooms and suites, with room types to suit every traveller, including Kids Suites, Family Suites and a Dog-Friendly Cottage. Many rooms feature panoramic views of Mount Asama through large windows.

The Resort Centre is a multi-use lobby space for guests, featuring optimal design and functionality that allows guests to freely choose how to spend and enjoy their time.

Foggi Forest Dining offers guests fresh, local cuisine served buffet-style for breakfast and dinner, and la carte for lunch, featuring seasonal ingredients unique to the region. The buffet offers wild vegetables, freshly picked produce and other seasonal delicacies, offering a true “eat and harmonise” wellness experience that celebrates the flavours of each season. True to the brand’s global promise, kids aged 12 and under also eat free.

The opening bolsters a growing Holiday Inn portfolio in Japan, joining the recently opened ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay. Located in the Shinagawa/Tennozu near the bayside area, the hotel has been designed to offer maximum vantage points of the Tokyo Bay waterfront, with Bay views from each of its 132 guestrooms and suites.

On the first floor, The Library Lounge is a café lounge lined by winding, towering shelves holding approximately 25,000 books and manga comics. The unique lounge is designed for relaxation and socialisation, also offering a buffet-style breakfast in the mornings as well as light snacks and drinks in the day through to the evening.

Japan is now home to 55 open IHG hotels across 10 brands, including 12 Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Resort properties. Next month, the brand’s expansion spills into the heart of Sapporo, Hokkaido, with Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park opening on 1 October 2025.

Prices at ANA Holiday Inn Resort Karuizawa start from JPY 22,500 (per room per night). More information can be found here: https://karuizawa.holidayinnresorts.com.

Guests can also choose to book through LINE MiniApp in Japan, a newly launched way to book from IHG. Guests can instantly search and book at any of IHG’s 6,700 hotels worldwide, as well as earn and manage points through partner programs, including Rakuten Points and ANA Mileage Club. IHG One Rewards, IHG’s industry-leading loyalty program, is also free to join and guests will begin earning points and enjoying perks from their first stay.